The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) has declared Lagos State endemic for trafficking of children and adults for domestic servitude, sexual exploitation in brothels, street begging and street trading, as well as other forms of exploitation.

Director-General, NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli made the declaration at the inauguration of the state Task Force on human trafficking yesterday.



According to the statistics released by the agency, f rom 2004 to July 2020, a total of 1535 indigenes of the state have been rescued by NAPTIP and her partners.

The number which consisting of 1324 females and 211 males, were mostly from Ikorodu, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Agege, Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Epe and Badagry Local Government Areas.

These victims were mostly subjected to child labour, domestic servitude and sexual exploitation.

Besides, International Organizations for Migration (IOM), between 2017 and 2020 had also returned 1349 indigenes of the state from various part of the world, especially Libya, Mali, Niger and some part of Europe, the mentioned number comprised 1180 females and 169 males.

Okah-Donli stated that the state is endemic for human trafficking due to its cosmopolitan nature .

The state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu while inaugurating task force, chaired by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, pledged his administration support for them.

Sanwo-Olu said the menace of human trafficking has became worrisome and all hand must be put on deck in order to curb it.