From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said it will soon shut down and arrest operators of unlicensed shelter homes that are providing rehabilitation services to victims of human trafficking.

The Agency said the decision was necessitated by the increasing disturbing cases of trafficking in persons by Nigerians, under the guise of educational, cultural and musical excursions; labour migration, and sporting related travels to foreign counties, especially the Middle East, Eastern, and Central Europe.

It, however, announced a one month ultimatum to operators of private shelters and homes in Nigeria to obtain clearance certificates to operate or risk closure and prosecution in accordance with the Agency’s extant law.

NAPTIP spokesperson, Stella Nezan, in a statement on Monday, noted that the agency’s Director General, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, gave the ultimatum at a meeting with the agency’s stakeholders in Abuja, at the weekend, adding that the ultimatum takes effect from Wednesday 29th June, 2022.

She explained that the decision was not to “frustrate or witch-hunt” anyone, but was to ensure close observation and monitoring of operators of shelter homes vis-a-vis the allegations of being involved in aiding and abetting human trafficking and other related crimes.

She confirmed that the ultimatum was endorsed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami, on 9th October, 2019, based on the powers conferred on NAPTIP under the Trafficking in Persons Regulations 2019, as well as its resolve to give more effect to it after the grace period earlier given to the organisations to comply has expired.

She also disclosed that the Agency was also closing in on travel agents and tour operators involved in the recruitment of Nigerians for labour outside Nigeria, educational excursions, cultural, music excursions and competitions with children outside the country without obtaining the requisite clearance certificates from NAPTIP.

She said: ‘’unscrupulous persons hide under travel agents, tour operators or recruiter of labour to deceive, defraud, and lure naive victims to foreign countries for the purpose of exploitation which takes the form of sexual exploitation, forced labour, debt bondage, slavery and removal of organs.

‘’The Regulation which is fully operational, gives NAPTIP the powers to regulate, control and scrutinise all travels as categorized by the regulation and ensure that the intent and purpose of embarking on such travels are genuine, and it is projected that this regulatory function will reduce incidents of human trafficking.”