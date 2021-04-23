By Henry Uche

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Defence Headquarters are to partner in the fight against human trafficking.

A statement from the Agency’s Head, Press & Public Relations, Stella Nezan confirmed that the partnership would be in the areas of training of NAPTIP personnel in relevant tactical areas, joint actions and logistics amongst others.

According to the statement, this was the crux of discussions when the Director-General of NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor recently at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The Director-General had at the meeting requested greater partnership from the Armed Forces in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria especially with the rate of insecurity in the country.

‘’Human Trafficking has become a huge Security problem to the global community including Nigeria and if we do not properly harness our efforts in fighting it, we will not be able to deal with the problem adequately’’, she stated.

She that Nigeria which has always been a champion in Africa in the fight against human trafficking must do everything possible to win the war. Stressed that, “The need for the Armed forces and other Law Enforcement Agencies to see human trafficking as a big national security problem just like illicit drugs and proliferation of Arms and pay proper attention to such issues in the course of their operations is Paramount. I therefore call for better synergy between the Agency and the Armed Forces to deal with the problem,” she implored.

In his response, the Chief of Defence Staff who explained that human trafficking goes hand in glove with other organised crimes stated that the new slavery must be properly situated as a very serious crime within the nation’s defence and security plans to be adequately dealt with.

‘’All efforts must be taken to support NAPTIP. We pledged the Defence headquarters readiness to partner with the Agency in various areas including training of personnel in relevant tactical areas, joint operations when needed and other logistics support. When we join in strengthening NAPTIP and the fight against human trafficking, it will help in our efforts to secure Nigeria’’, he added.

He also pledged the Defence’s resolve to reduce the rate of vulnerability in the country through recruitment of young people into the Armed Forces whenever the opportunity comes, commended the Director-General for her efforts towards galvanising support and collaboration in the counter trafficking efforts of the present administration.

Meanwhile, the Nassarawa State Government has donated 200 acres of land to NAPTIP for the establishment of a Regional Training Academy on Trafficking in persons in line with an earlier promise by the State Government as part of its support in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.