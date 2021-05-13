By Henry Uche

As a concerted attempt to ensure maximum productivity and satisfactory service delivery, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, has embarked on massive reorganization at the Agency with the redeployment and horizontal swapping of the Directors and Unit Heads.

A statement delivered by Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Stella Nezan, the development which was hailed by cross-section of Officers and Men of the Agency also saw the creation of additional Regional Directorates, State Commands while the existing liaison offices have been upgraded with a view to enhancing their performances.

It would be recalled that on her assumption of duty, NAPTIP DG had disclosed plans to reposition the counter trafficking Agency in order to effectively deliver its onerous mandates of curtailing incidence of human trafficking, irregular migration, child abuse and other related crimes in the Country.

As a prelude to the ongoing rejuvenation of the Agency, Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, had, in the last few months, embarked on serious advocacy and networking reaching diver partners and stakeholders which included State Governors, Members of the Diplomatic Community, Civil Society Organizations, Sister Law Enforcement Agencies, State and Non- State Actors in the fight against human trafficking.

Organized Private sectors as well as other line Ministries, Department and Agencies smoothing relationship and building bridges of collaboration are parts of NAPTIP’s network.

In the first phase of the reorganization, no fewer than three Directors were horizontally moved from one department to the other namely: The Public Enlightenment, Investigation and Monitoring as well as Research and Programme department even as the Northern Regional Director was recalled to head the Investigation department at the Headquarters, Abuja.

The second phase of the exercise involved the redeployment of some Zonal Commanders as well as elevation of some Assistant Directors to the position of Regional Directors and Assistant Regional Directors respectively therefore fulfilling the widespread vision of the Director General.

Speaking on the development, Sulaiman Ibrahim said the ongoing exercise is a strategic action aimed promoting optimum productivity among the Officers. “NAPTIP is a very important Agency that requires the best structure in order to be able to deliver on its mandates.

“This is why the present Management under my watch, after due consultation and diligent search embarked on the ongoing reorganization which has been widely accepted by cross section of Officers and Men of the Agency.

“There is the need to expand the frontiers of the Agency and make its presence visible in all States of the Federation. This informed the creation of additional State Commands and more shall be created in due course. We have also created more Regional Directorates to enhance adequate supervision of the State Commands and to promote synergy with partners.

“In the coming weeks, we shall also create additional department for the ICT hub of the Agency which is very crucial in the areas of tracking of victims and suspects, online and real time response and feedback mechanism as well as information dissemination,” she maintained.

She posited that a dedicated and functioning Violence Against Persons department as well as Operations shall also be crated to ensure swift rescue of victim, adding that it is her goal to situate NAPTIP among foremost Agencies of Government in Nigeria that is well structured with improved productivity and commendable performance.