By Henry Uche

The newly appointed Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman – Ibrahim, has vowed to go tough on traffickers in the country as well maintain global standard and rating of the Agency by ensuring diligent prosecution, rescue and empowerment of victims of trafficking.

In a statement delivered by the Agency’s press officer, Adekoye Vincent, the Director General stated this in the week during her maiden meeting with cross section of Officers and management of the Agency as she formally resumes duty.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, had appointed Imaan Sulaiman – Ibrahim as the new Director General of the Agency on December 1st 2020. She replaced Dame Julie Okah- Donli who was appointed in 2017.

The arrival of the new Director General into the Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja on Monday was greeted with funfair and a parade of honour mounted by the Agency’s Provost Unit.

Addressing the Officers of the Agency shortly after she was received by the Directors on arrival, Imaan Sulaiman – Ibrahim who was elated by the warm reception accorded her by Officers of the Agency, thanked Mr. President for her appointment as the Director General of the Agency.

She stated that she had before now spent greater part of her working life working for the empowerment, upliftment and giving hope to less privilege people in the Society and as such, the mandates of the Agency aligned with her vision and mission in life.

While describing Officers of the Agency as “dedicated people with big heart” that have chosen to serve the voiceless, the NAPTIP boss urged them to leave above compromise and serve the nation with total dedication and loyalty.

Her words, “The mandate of this Agency despite being so clear remained a challenging task. It required all of us to leave the spirit of compromise totally and bring our best selves to the table. It also requires a lot of sacrifice and it comes with a lot of risk. But be rest assured that your sacrifice are well appreciated”.

She promised to ensure equity, justice and fairness in the discharge of her duties even as she promised to take the Agency from good to great and great to grand. She later retired to the office and held a brief meeting with members of the management.