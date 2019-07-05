Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Arising from the increased cases of rape and other sexual violence against women, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has disclosed that it will launch sex-offenders register by the end of July.

Its Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, who disclosed the information in Abuja, on Friday, explained that the register would help the agency to have details of convicted rapists and across Nigeria.

She said: “The register will help us to name and shame all convicted rapists and paedophiles in Nigeria. We would also share their information with embassies and other sensitive offices so that they don’t get any employment or appointment in such offices.”

In addition to that, she encouraged victims of rape and other sexual violence to report the matter to NAPTIP for prosecution and punishment using the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act (2015)

She, however, disclosed that plans had been concluded for advocacy visit to states and other partners on the need to adopt and domesticate the VAPP Act.

She also said that NAPTIP had scaled up implementation strategies to ensure that the disturbing cases of sexual violence was nip in the bud.