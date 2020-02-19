Joe Effiong, Uyo

Two persons suspected to be kingpins in human trafficking who specialise in buying unborn babies in Akwa Ibom State have been apprehended by the Uyo zonal command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The zonal commander of NAPTIP, Mr Nduka Nwanwenne who disclosed this to our correspondent through a press release in Uyo on Wednesday said the suspects Okokon Essien Bassey and Ofonime Essien Bassey were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

The suspects, according to Nwanwenne, had approached one Emmanuel Monday and his wife who is pregnant and a mother of two children to buy the unborn baby for N500,000.

The zonal commanders said officials of the agency who were informed of the offer, advised the couple to agree to the terms of the suspects. Accordingly, the victims were said to have requested for N10,000 from the suspects as a form of commitment and a sign of seriousness.

It was gathered that on receipt of the money, the woman and her two children were handed over to the suspects.

The suspects were said to have taken the woman and her children to Port Harcourt on a motorcycle but were trailed by operatives of the agency who arrested the suspects.

However, one of the suspects was said to have escaped but the agency explained that a search is on to find him, adding that the arrested suspects had made useful statements and would be charged to court.

