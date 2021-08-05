The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), yesterday, announced the arrest of Nurudeen Sani, notorious trans-border human trafficker, with the assistance of other security agencies.

Its Head of Media, Mrs Stella Nezan, stated this in a statement in Abuja, listing security agencies who collaborated in the arrest to include Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS).

She said Sani, who lives in Kano, was arrested to curtail the trafficking of Nigerians, especially through the notorious Libyan route.

She said the well-planned operation also led to the rescue of 13 Libya-bound victims of human trafficking made up of two boys and 11 girls.

Nezan said NAPTIP had commenced the manhunt for two other members of the trafficking ring, whose names were given as Bose and Ismeal.

She said the latest arrest followed a tip-off from concerned stakeholders in Kano, who were disturbed by the nefarious activities of the suspect.

She said the victims were said to have been recruited from the South West and were rescued at Basarawa community, along the Kano-Kastina road by security agencies.

She said they were heading to Libya through the Republic of Niger before they were arrested by security personnel.

The suspect, she added, was presently under interrogation by NAPTIP operatives, while the victims were undergoing counselling as part of NAPTIP’s rehabilitation procedure.

She said the arrest came few days after the Director General of NAPTIP, Basheer Muhammed, promised that the agency had redoubled its efforts and reloaded its strategies to smoke out human traffickers from the country.

“The doubling of effort was part of the agency’s determination to make Nigeria a human trafficking-free nation. NAPTIP had increased its presence by spreading to over 12 states with a desire to infiltrate all parts of the country and to outsmart the traffickers and beat them to their tricks.”

