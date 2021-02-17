From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said that the agency is establishing new partnerships involving more institutions and donors to address the problem of human trafficking.

The DG stated this when she met with Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State to seek ways of collaboration in her new task.

She said the agency has commenced wider consultations with state governments and other critical stakeholders in building a solid platform for a preventive approach to the fight against human trafficking.

The NAPTIP boss said it was cheaper and more effective for human trafficking rings to be identified and disrupted, and their victims are protected rather than being allowed to undergo harrowing experiences with some of them losing their lives.

She commended Governor Lalong for being one of the first governors to sign into law the VAAP Act and Child’s Rights Law which are major instruments in the fight against human trafficking and other violent crimes against children and other persons.

Governor Lalong, who congratulated the NAPTIP DG over her appointment, said the problem of human trafficking has taken many dimensions with various individuals and organised groups participating in order to make a profit from the misfortune of others.

He said the situation is made worse by poverty, ignorance and greed, with some parents abdicating their responsibilities by putting their children in harm’s way in a bid to make money.

Governor Lalong assured the NAPTIP DG that he will not only support her efforts in Plateau State but will use his position as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum to mobilise his colleagues towards enhancing the work of the agency.