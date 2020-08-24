From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has commenced investigation into an alleged illegal adoption of a one – year old boy in Kano State.

Speaking to Daily Sun by phone, the Zonal Commandant of the agency, Shehu Umar explained that already three persons have been invited for questioning by the agency in regard to the case.

According to Umar, the parties in the case included the Commander, Kano State Hisbah Board in Fegge Local Government Area, the village head (Mai Ngwa) of the area and the prime suspect, one Mrs. Loveth from Imo State.

He explained the agency was tipped off about the case by some officials of the Kano State Hisbah Board, who had complained that the said Mrs Lovett had traveled to her home town with a one year boy, but did not return with the baby to the state after her trip.

Following the complaint, he said that the agency immediately launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of the Mrs Lovett, adding that upon interrogation, she admitted to have legitimately and legally adopted the baby, adding that the adoption had the full knowledge of the village head of her area of residence and the approval of the Commander of Hisbah Board in local government area.

“On account of her defence, we invited both the village head and the Commander of the Hisbah Board in the local government area and gave all the parties 48 hours to return the baby from Imo State to Kano State” he stated.

“I must say that we saw documented evidence in respect of the handing over of the baby to the suspect and as it stands, we cannot presently say whether it is an illegal adoption or a legal one. But our investigation would lead us to these answers” he told Daily Sun.

He, however, explained that all the parties involved in the case had been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation even as he added that the alleged offense, if proven in court, attracts a five- year jail term and a fine of N2million.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Kano State Implementation Committee on Missing Persons, headed by Justice Wada Rano, has waded into the matter with a view to ensure a diligent investigation into the case.