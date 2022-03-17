From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has announced that a total of 17,443 trafficked persons have been rescued since the inception of the agency in 2003 till date.

A total of 502 human traffickers were convicted within the same period, the agency stated.

The Benin Zonal Commander of the Agency, Mr Nduka Nwannwenne, announced this at a sensitisation programme in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

He explained that the advocacy programme which would be carried out in two other communities in the state is in collaboration with the lawmaker representing Bekwara/Ogbudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in Cross Rivers, Mr Legor Idagbo.

Nwannwenne further explained that the essence of the advocacy was to seek the collaboration of traditional institutions to combat the scourge of human trafficking in the state and across the country.

He told his audience that the traffickers always come under the guise of helping the victims to seek better opportunities abroad, stressing that the victims, who are mostly transported abroad through illegal and dangerous means, were often left traumatised with their experiences while others die before they get to their destination.

The Zonal Commander regretted the fact that some parents force their children to embark on the journey without knowing the inherent danger involved.

‘The reason for this advocacy is to create the awareness of the danger of illegal migration and that of human trafficking because most victims have come to say they never knew before embarking on the journey.

‘They come to them (victims) with the believe that Europe or their destination is where you pick money on the streets only to end up being used as slaves, prostitution or drug peddlers.

‘It will interest you to know that the victims do not benefit from this menace as much as the traffickers.

‘This is why we have come to you, our traditional rulers and parents, to let you know that we must all come together to stop this menace. Let’s spread the news against human trafficking in our communities,’ Nwannwenne said and disclosed that 20 states, including Edo, have set up task force against human trafficking and illegal migration and urged the remaining states to do so.

Responding on behalf of the chiefs, the Aigedion of Benin King, Chief Godspower Irorere, said the advocacy was an eye-opener to most of them and urged NAPTIP to carry out more of it across the state.