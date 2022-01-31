From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said on Monday that its operatives have rescued three female Nigerians trafficked to India for sexual exploitation.

NAPTIP, in a statement by its media officer, Vincent Adekoya, confirmed that the success of the operation was made possible by the help of Federal Ministry of foreign Affairs, Nigeria High Commission in New Delhi, India; the New Delhi Police as well as activists from the New Delhi based anti-human trafficking organisation known as Vihaan-WMS.

The statement further indicated that one Joy Shandy Okah, being the alleged notorious foreign based human trafficker who recruited the ladies has been arrested and she’s facing trial in Indian Court.

NAPTIP’s Head of International and Intelligence Cooperation Unit, Mrs. Angela Agbayekhai, appreciated the prompt directive and support from the Director General of NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, which, she said, greatly accounted for the success of the operation.

She narrated: “On 12th December, 2021, NAPTIP received an SOS email from a Nigerian minor-17 years old (names withheld) who was deceitfully trafficked from Nigeria for forced prostitution in India.

“She requested the intervention of the NAPTIP for her rescue and that of other Nigerian victims held captive and forced into sex trade by the alleged trafficker, Joy Shandy Okah, a Nigerian based in India.

“NAPTIP networked with the Indian based NGO, Vihaan-WMS, through intelligence sharing, which resulted in the rescue of the three victims and arrest of their trafficker at New Krishina Park near Well Pharmacy Vikaspuri, New Delhi, India.

“The victims were recruited from Edo, Delta and Rivers States, Nigeria, and trafficked to India for sexual exploitation by Joy Shandy Okah, with the aid of her accomplices.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“One of the victims travelled from Nigeria on 17th September, 2021, while the other two arrived India from Nigeria on 14th December, 2021. The victims were, however, subjected to oath rituals in Nigeria before their departure.

“The victims travelled with questionable Passports and Student Visas, and were eventually held captive in New Delhi by their trafficker, Joy Shandy Okah, who sponsored their trip to India.

“Their phones and travel documents were seized and they were forced into prostitution to pay up a debt of N4.5 million each until their rescue on 6th January, 2022.”

She confirmed that Joy Shandy is currently facing trial in an Indian Court since 7th January, 2022, when she was arrested, and the victims are currently in a safe house linked to Vihaan-WMS, assisting the authorities in their investigation.

Speaking on the development, Director General of NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, said she has directed all persons linked to the recruitment, harbouring, trafficking and sexual exploitation of the three victims who are based in Nigeria, be identified, arrested and prosecuted.

She said: “We shall take the appropriate legal steps to ensure that proceeds of the crime are forfeited and used to assuage the pain inflicted on the victims.”

She thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indian government and other stakeholders whose roles contributed to the success of the rescue operation and assured them of the sustained support from the Agency.