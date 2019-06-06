Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed two brothels in Calabar for allegedly harbouring under-age girls who were engaged in prostitution.

The affected brothels included the De Papes Corner and Onwuka Hotel and Suites in Calabar, said to be popular in the town.

NAPTIP said the brothels were populated mostly by girls whose ages ranged between 12 and 20, with a few senior ones who act as their managers.

Speaking shortly after sealing the hotels on Thursday in Calabar, the leader of the team, Mr Godwin Eyake, who represented the Uyo Zonal Commander, Mr Effeh Ekrika, said the operation was as a result of the order by the Federal High Court Calabar.

He said: “We are carrying out the order of the Federal High Court in Calabar to seal the brothels pending the determination of criminal investigation against their owners.’

“We had taken the owners of the brothels to court and the court ordered the sealing of the brothels pending investigations, so; we are here to carry-out the court orders. It may be temporary or it may be permanent; the court will decide.

Describing the use of under-age girls for prostitution as very unfortunate development, Eyake, who is also the director of operations in the zone, added that the agency was determined to rid the zone of child trafficking and prostitution.

“There are many of such brothels in Calabar but with time, we will visit all of them. It is criminal to use under-aged girls for prostitution, either within Nigeria or outside the country.

“NAPTIP is out for the perpetrators of this ugly act and anybody caught will face the full weight of the law,” he stated.

A few weeks ago, the agency carried out a raid on the brothels after carrying out surveillance and discovered that they were being used for illegal activities.