From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

500 persons involved in Human Trafficking offences have been convicted since its establishment by the Federal Government says National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Person (NAPTIP).

NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Nduka Nwanwenne who stated this when he paid a visit to the Chairman of the State Gender Response Initiative Team(GRIT), Mrs Dise Ogbise in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, disclosed that NAPTIP was established when Nigeria was at a low ebb in organized crime.

According to him the issue of traffic in person for any purpose is not an isolated problem to Bayelsa or Nigeria, but a global problem, therefore the need for collaboration with different stakeholders such as GRIT, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders.

Nwanwenne who oversees Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states, explained that building collaboration is enshrined in the law that established the agency.

While pointing out that NAPTIP is Nigeria’s response to addressing the scourge of trafficking in persons, he added that the agency is both an enforcement and welfare agency that enforce the law and also support victim to be reintegrated back into the society through capacity building.

Nwanwenne highlighted the agency’s thematic areas as Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Participation, adding that his team would be delighted to collaborate with GRIT and FIDA in these areas to ensure that traffic in persons is minimized in the state as humans are priceless and not commodities that should be purchased and or resold.

He applauded GRIT for what it has been doing in promoting the rights of vulnerable groups and help survivors get justice.

Mrs Dise Ogbise in her remarks informed the NAPTIP team that the GRIT was put together by the First Lady of the State; Dr. Mrs Gloria Diri in September 2021 noted that that GRIT would continue to collaborate with NAPTIP.

Ogbise while disclosing that cases of trafficking in person have been referred to the state office decried women’s involvement in trafficking in persons and assured GRIT that collaborate with NAPTIP to advocate for the establishment of a safe home in the state, which will strengthen enforcement and sure justice is served.

She stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration particularly with the police in handling cases of trafficking in person and also the need for capacity building with the police to understand the mandate of NAPTIP to effectively implement the law.