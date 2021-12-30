The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), yesterday expressed readiness to embark on massive campaign and sensitisation in Ebonyi.

Mrs Bertha Offor, Head, NAPTIP Liaison Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the campaign would be taken to motor parks, markets and churches.

Offor said NAPTIP would also deepen its relationship with its partners to drive the campaign.

She listed partners and critical stakeholders to include the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, the National Human Rights Commission and the Police.

Offor warned traffickers to desist from the crime as culprits would be prosecuted.

She said since the Ebonyi office became operational in September, it had received reports of rescue of new-born babies and the defiling of a 12-year-old girl by a lecturer.

“We learnt that the matters are already in court and suspects are in prison custody.We were able to sensitise some Schools during the 16 days of activism conducted in the state in partnership with the police as a critical stakeholder,’’ She added.

Offor enjoined parents to be on heightened alert as the year winds down warning that the period is synonymous with increased activities by traffickers who exploit gullible adolescents.