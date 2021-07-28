From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has joined forces with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) and other partners in the United Nations family, to fight human trafficking and other gender related issues.

The cooperation was cemented at a joint press conference to herald 2021 World Day against human trafficking, in Abuja, yesterday.

Director General of NAPTIP, Basheer Mohammed, who addressed the press conference, decried the menace of human trafficking and gender based violence, its psychological effect on victims and socioeconomic cost to Nigeria.

Mohammed, who spoke through NAPTIP’s Director of Legal and Prosecution Department, Mr. Hassan Tahir, said that testimonies abound on the gains of productive synergy and partnership with relevant local and international organisations which had invariably increased their reach over the years.

He explained that the World Day Against Human Trafficking was set aside by the United Nations to raise global awareness and secure the commitment of global leaders to the fight against human trafficking and other related offences.

