(Aderogba George, NAN)

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has vowed to go after the traffickers who planned the trafficking of Temitope-Olamide Arowolo to the Republic of Lebanon.

Arowolo, an indigene of Oyo State, was the Nigerian lady whose video of the ordeal of enslavement went viral on social media sometime in May and June.

Arowolo had alleged that she was been manhandled and given inhuman treatment where she worked as a slave in Lebanon by her enslaver, a situation that brought on her so many allegations by her boss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Arowolo’s refusal to allow the husband of her boss sleep with her inflicted some injury on him, and she (Arowolo) was charged for attempted murder and theft by the Lebanon police.

NAN also gathered that Arowolo was in the custody of Lebanon police where she released her ordeal video, which later caught the attention of the Nigerian government.

NAN also gathered that the veracity of the video made the Nigerian government to contact its Lebanese counterpart, and the country Ambassador to Nigeria promised to instigate the release of the lady.

Meanwhile, while welcoming her at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the NAPTIP Director-General Julie Okah-Donli and other government officials, the director-general vowed to go after the traffickers.

She also said that the victim was going to be rehabilitated by the agency in its shelter and thereafter be empowered.

According to her, Arowolo will first of all be quarantined for two weeks as the law stipulated for now, and thereafter, she will be taken to the agency shelter.

“We have to counsel her and rehabilitate her and thereafter, empower her, the job of arresting her traffickers will be done after profiling her properly.

“We will counsel her and get necessary information from her that will lead us to the arrest of her traffickers for prosecution, we will ensure justice for her, none of the traffickers will go scot-free.

“She is going to be an ambassador of NAPTIP,” the director-general said.

Arowolo, who spoke with newsmen about her ordeal in Lebanon, advised ladies to stay back in Nigeria and do whatever destiny has given them.

“Going outside there was like a hell, even not only Lebanon but what I experienced at Lebanon, I pray for my enemy not to experience that,” she said.