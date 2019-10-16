The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) will collaborate with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to combat human trafficking and other related offences in Ondo State.

Mrs Kehinde Komolafe, the Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Oshogbo Zonal Command, stated this during a familiarisation visit to the NSCDC, Ondo State Command on Wednesday in Akure.

Komolafe said that NAPTIP was ready to partner with the relevant stakeholders in order to reduce the rate of human trafficking, child labour, sexual exploitation and other related offences to the barest minimum in the state.

“As we all know NAPTIP is a focal agency of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibilities of coordinating all trafficking in persons law, arrest and prosecution of offenders.

“We also rehabilitate victims and prevent occurrence through sensitisation and partnership.

“We are more determined for more synergy and collaboration in order to collectively eradicate these heinous crimes across board,” she said.

Komolafe admonished the corps to be more proactive in the fight against trafficking in persons, child labour and other related offences.

According to her, the agency will respond to calls promptly as soon as cases related to the NAPTIP mandate arise.

Komolafe lauded the NSCDC Ondo state command for the existing working relationship between the two bodies and said the confidence reposed on the corps overtime had been unflinching and undaunted.

Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, Ondo State Commandant of NSCDC, also expressed readiness of the command to work with the NAPTIP.

Abiakam-Omanu commended the zonal commander and her entourage for taking a bold step to familiarise with the corps as she assumed her new office.

She said NSCDC was responsible for fighting crimes related to domestic violence, child abuse, child labour, sexual harassment and exploitation amongst others.

She said the corps had carried out the responsibility through collaboration with the Ondo State Ministry of Woman Affairs.

She explained the relentless efforts of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration Unit of NSCDC in intelligence gathering, arrest, investigation and prosecution of suspected syndicates of human trafficking and child abuse related offences in the state.

“NSCDC is also a major player in the state task force established by the Ondo State Government to curb the occurrence of cases related to child abuse and trafficking in persons.

“Through the office of the Ministry of Women Affairs, we have secured judgements for several cases of this kind while some have been transferred to NAPTIP for further investigation and prosecution overtime,” she said. (NAN)