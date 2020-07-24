Abdurrazaq Mungadi

The National leadership of Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has stated that the love lost ensued between the Government of Gombe state and the state chapter of the association was due to communication gap and the lack of understanding hence apologized to the state government for the strike action.

This was disclosed by the First National Vice President of the association, Dr. Julian Ojebo who led a joint delegation of NARD and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to a courtesy visit on Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Friday at the Gombe State Government House.

While urging the Governor to henceforth expect a cordial relationship between the Government and the medical doctors, Dr. Ojebo described the modernization of the specialist hospital with requisite operational facilities as well as renovation and completion of other dilapidated sections of the health institution. He said the renovation of Resident Doctors’ complex and staff quarters are worthy of commendation.

However, he noted that though the national body of the association is aware of the pending issues surrounding the welfare of the resident doctors in the state, their backlog of arrears, allowances and the promotion even before the coming of the present administration, but still have every reason to give kudos to Inuwa Yahaya’s government for revitalizing the health system in the state, while expressing confidence on his ability to address the pending issues.

Dr. Ojebo equally noted that Gombe state government has done very well in managing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but stressed the need for domesticating the COVID-19 inducement allowance to health workers in the state as approved by federal government.

The Chairman of the Gombe state chapter of NMA, Dr. Kefas Paul Zawaya said Governor Yahaya has kept faith with most of his key campaign promises made to the association by setting up machinery in motion for the establishment of state hospital management board and health contributory scheme within just one year.

Additionally, he lauded the Governor for committing over 600 million to scale up NSHIP program to cover other LGAs across the state, saying NMA is confident the Inuwa administration is on course to improving the health sector.

Dr. Zawaya who asked his visiting colleagues to go round the state for a health facility inspection tour to see things for themselves urged the Governor to take the transformation drive to general hospitals and staff quarters across LGAs in the state.