The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, for the prompt resolution of the recent nationwide doctors’ strike.

A letter of appreciation signed by the National President of the union, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, and Secretary General, Dr Jerry Kunle Isogun, read:

“We commend you for your outstanding leadership qualities, which have resulted in the timely solutions to the lingering issues in the Health Sector. We are deeply humbled by your steadfastness, especially as it concerns resident doctors.

“Your role as the chief conciliator is evident as the Federal Government has acknowledged our plight and requested for time to solve them. You are indeed a medical elder of repute.”