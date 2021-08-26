From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Associati on of Resident Doctors (NARD) has demanded that the emergency meeting of members of National Council on Health (NCH) be called to deliberate on the contentious areas.

The doctors said they observed the insincerity of the government in proffering a permanent solution to the prolonged industrial action which has resulted in prolonged disruption of medical services in the public health sector.

NARD President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuya, in a statement, said the National Executive Council (NEC) of NARD at its meeting at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), resolved to continue the nationwide strike until their demands are met.

He said NEC observed that despite the strike that has been on for 24 days, his members in GIFMIS payment platform in 22 centres were yet to be migrated and captured in IPPIS platform with payment of outstanding backlog of three to four months.

He said the NEC observed that despite the instructions by President Muhammadu Buhari that Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, should step aside all technicalities in resolving the issues of dispute, no action had been taken.

“After critical appraisal of the actions of government on the issues affecting the doctors and perpetual insincerity of the government as seen in reckless exparte injunctions and ambiguity in interpretations of the ruling of the National Industrial Court, NEC unanimously agreed via vote to continue the ongoing nationwide strike until their demands are met.”

He insisted that, among other demands, the circular from the Office of Service of the Federation removing House Officers from the scheme of service must be withdrawn.