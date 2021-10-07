From Nnamani Adanna, Abuja

The Federal Government has welcomed the suspension of the strike of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which lasted for about 63 days.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige stated this while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) who led the NARD on a thank you visit to his office.

According to a statement issued by the a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Charles Akpan, Ngige who thanked the new NARD leadership led by Dr Godiya Ishaya for asking their members to return to work, announced that government has proposed N47 billion annually for payment of hazard allowances starting from 2022 budget.

The minister said the latest strike would not have degenerated to the point it got to, if the former NARD leadership had given their members the correct information.

He maintained that the Federal Government did not owe any doctor up till August 2, 2021 when NARD embarked on the strike, although there were contentions about allowances such as the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and some doctors who were not paid the Special COVID-19 allowances.

