From Fred Ezeh and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has backed ongoing nationwide industrial action by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its president, Prof. Innocent Ujah, and secretary-general, Dr. Philips Ekpe, the NMA issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve issues with the striking doctors.

“In the event that the Federal Government fails to implement the agreements after the expiration of the 21 days’ notice, NMA shall summon an emergency delegate meeting to review the progress made on the implementation of the agreements.”

The NMA said it was in support of any industrial action taken by affiliate unions to improve healthcare delivery infrastructure and condition of health workers in Nigeria..

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had in the wake of the disagreements threatened to invoke the “no-work, no pay” rule on NARD.

But the NMA in throwing its weight behind the striking doctors and other health workers, vowed not to not allow any doctor to be victimised for participating in the strike instituted by NARD.

NMA said it was important that the Federal Government resolved all pending issues with NARD within 21 days in the interest of all stakeholders in the industry.

The NMA released the statement yesterday after a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union in Benin at the weekend.

However, the Federal Government has described the ultimatum as wrong and in direct collision with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on August 21.

To this end, it has asked the NMA to rescind its decision as the Federal Government was religiously implementing its own side of the agreement, with effective monitoring by his office of the Minister of labour and Employment. A top government source who confided in Daily Sun expressed worries that the NMA was yet to move a needle on the roles assigned to it in the MOU.

The source said: “First is that that the NMA communique in Benin which issued a 21-day ultimatum is at variance with the timeline in article II, Vii, Vii and X of the MOA.

“Importantly, article II on payment of the outstanding hazard allowance from the 2020 Medical Residency Training Fund states that the Fund will be paid after verification and reconciliation of figures from the BOF . Till now, Both NARD/ Postgraduate Medical College are yet to submit the validated application for the eligible doctors missed out in 2020 to enable this payment .

“Article Vii on withdrawal of the circular from the Office of the Head of Service removing House and NYSC Doctors from the scheme of service says “ The NMA should submit her position immediately to the FMOH PS (FMOH) for onward transmission to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with a view to processing and issuance of clarification circular within two months.” The NMA is yet to comply with this.

“Similarly, the Technical committee set up in article Vii to tackle the backlog of arrears on GISMIS was given 4 weeks effective Monday, August 31, 2021 to round off its assignments. Is this not in collision with the 21-day ultimatum?

“Also, article X of the MOU also states that the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) should facilitate the withdrawal of suits by MEDSABAM against National Salaries Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Accountant General of the Federation to ensure the amicable resolution of the issues. The NMA is yet to do this, yet issuing a fresh ultimatum.”

