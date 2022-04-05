By Bolaji Okunola

An aspirant for the Lagos State House of Assembly on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Oluwaseun Abosede Nariwoh, has described Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an exemplary leader.

She stated this while celebrating the 70th birthday of the former Lagos State governor at the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hall at Yaba Local Community Development Area, Lagos.

Nariwoh said Tinubu has leadership quality capable of lifting the country to enviable heights.

“Tinubu is role model to all politicians. I’m confident he has what it takes to rule and restructure the nation. I also want to use this medium to urge all party members and mothers to go get their permanent voters’ cards. I’m glad his birthday coincides with our mothers’ day celebration. On behalf of all Yaba women, I want to say we won’t let him down. I also want to task all women to venture into politics. It’s time women rub shoulders with men in the world of politics. I won’t relent in my ambition to serve my people. I’m currently focused on representing Lagos Mainland II at the state House of Assembly and I hope to give my best by setting uncommon legacy,” she said.