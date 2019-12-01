Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National Rubber Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NARPPMAN) has said it would partner Abia Government to create over 30, 000 jobs for youths in the State.

National President of the association, Mr. Peters Igbineson who stated this in Umuahia while inaugurating the newly elected executive of Abia State chapter of the association said the value chain potentials of rubber product would not only solve Nigeria’s economic crises, but also position of Abia State’s economy for greatness.

Igbineson lamented that rubber, which is driving the economy of most developed nations, was being neglected by successive governments in Nigeria, adding that it was only when President Muhammadu Buhari stepped in that rubber was given its rightful place.

He noted with dismay that while cash crops like palm oil, cocoa, cotton and others had continued to receive Federal and State governments’ funding, the same could not be said of the rubber sector.

He was optimistic that the formation of NARPPMAN will bring a turnaround to the fortunes of rubber producers, processors and marketers.

He announced that Abia State was among the states that would play vital roles in rubber revolutio.