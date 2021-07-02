By Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners [NARTO] has cried out over illegalities and dubious policy allegedly practised by member of the Nigeria Port Authority [NPA], Lagos State Transport Management [LASTMA] and member of the Nigeria Police Force [NPF] at Apapa, Tincan, Mile 2, Lagos.

The body disclosed this on Wednesday during a peaceful protest led by Apapa NARTO Chairman, Wale Oladehinde, and state Chairman, NARTO Task Force, Prince Hassan Adekoya. championing the protest, the duo condemned the unlawful policy leading to economic sabotage in their region. The body lamented the Apapa Tincan gridlockissue, fraudulent policy of NPA leading to extortion and brutalisation of truck drivers, levy manipulation, constant and continuous favouritism by port officials, massive extortion of truckers and transporters, illegal operation perpetrated by Lagos State Transport Management [LASTMA] officials to the detriment of truck owners and frustration of port operations.

State Chairman, Alhaji Kayode Odunowo, through his representative, Prince Hassan Adekoya, stated its high time the NPA stopped oppressing his members who shuttle through the vicinity in their quest to carry out their daily activities.

