Road Transport owners across Nigeria have expressed optimism that the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery would deepen the downstream sector and positively impact their businesses.

The transporters, under the aegis of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) after a guided tour of the refinery Plant in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, said they had no doubt that the project would generally accelerate the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector; just as they also expressed the willingness to play a good role in the distribution of refined products from Dangote refinery when it starts operations.

The NARTO leaders commended the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote for his huge investment in petroleum refining and making the country one of the potential top refiners of petroleum in the world.

Speaking after a tour of the refinery project, President of NARTO, Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman, described Aliko Dangote as a trailblazer in the nation’s industrial development, whose contributions to economic development of the nation have helped in reducing unemployment and alleviating poverty.

Othman expressed satisfaction over the quality of construction materials being used for the refinery, saying; “We are impressed with the massive project which has been regarded as the largest single train refinery in the world. The quality of the machines, the size of the refinery, and the quality of the work is of international standard. We are also very happy that there is a plan to construct the road from the refinery down to around Ijebu-Ode.