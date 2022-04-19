Adewale Sanyaolu

The recent Presidential pardon of former governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye was manifestly undeserving, blatantly discriminatory and distasteful says the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity).

It said the Council of State let the nation down by not rejecting the recommendation of the Presidential Advisory Committee of Prerogative of Mercy to pardon Nyame and Dariye adding that the pardon has effectively killed the anti-graft war According to the association,

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement titled ‘Presidential Pardon for Corrupt Ex- Governors: Buhari’s death knell for the anti-graft war’ said the intention of presidential pardon is not for the likes of Nyaye and Dariye.

According to him their pardon has unfortunately lend justifiable credence to speculations that it intention was to shore up the battered image of the ruling party and give it a bounce ahead of the 2023 elections

Owoaje who pointed out that the presidential pardon is inconsistent with Sections 15(5), 17(a) and 42, added that it also miserably falls below standards, measures and rules in the United Nations Convention against corruption.

He admitted that corruption in the country predates the President Buhari’s administration, stressing that “his numerous assurances that he would fight and defeat corruption was one of the key reasons Nigerians elected him in 2015 and re-elected him in 2019.”

The statement read in part “Seven years down the line, Nigerians are still bearing with the oft repeated refrain that “we must kill corruption before it kills us” as the only tangible reference to demonstrate the President’s acclaimed commitment to tackle corruption,” Owoaje said.

While reeling out facts on corruption has presented by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), the Economist, the World Bank, Transparency International, BudgIT, the office of the Auditor- General of the Federation and the United States he said Buhari has emerged the Chief Undertaker of the anti-graft war.

“Well meaning Nigerians had hoped that President Buhari would be able to summon the courage and salvage his administration tepid anti-graft war. Sadly the Presidential pardon has made mockery of the war against corruption. Unequivocally, the grim implication of the presidential pardon, aside the demoralising effect it would have on anti-graft officials, is the fact that it has effectively sabotaged the war against graft. It certainly would embolden our well- heeled citizens to engage in corruption with the belief that they can be granted pardon by their friends in government. We have previously recommended to the government steps to take to tackle corruption but the administration’s latest action has shown that it is not willing to lift a finger to fight corruption. In granting state pardon to corrupt individuals, President Buhari has conferred on himself the status of the Chief Undertaker that sounded the death knell for his administrations’ anti-graft war.”