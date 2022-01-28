From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has decried the dismal human rights records on the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

NAS was reacting to the recently released report by the Human Rights Watch titled: ‘World Report 2022: Rights Trends in Nigeria’ which raised alarm over the crass violations of fundamental human rights in Nigeria.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a press statement titled: Troubling human rights records under President Buhari’ said the serial abuses of children’s rights induced by terrorism and insecurity, press freedom, constitutionally guaranteed rights, judicial administration is ‘totally unacceptable’.

According to Owoaje, the content of the report which indicated that respect for human rights has retrogressed under President Buhari is embarrassing.

“The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) notes with utmost embarrassment the contents of this report. We are disturbed that Nigeria’s human rights record has retrogressed steadily under President Muhammadu Buhari. Respect for the fundamental and unalienable rights of citizens spelt out in Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution, enshrined in the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and contained in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights is an essential ingredient of democracy; anything to the contrary is an aberration which Nigerians must vehemently reject.

“To be clear, the nexus between observance of human rights and democracy cannot be glossed over. Placing value on basic rights of citizens is one of the parameters used to measure the progress of a democracy. President Buhari cannot claim to be running a democratic country and yet allow on his watch, the gross violations of the rights of Nigerians that we see around us. His administration’s inertia which, in many respects, has encouraged these abuses is undermining democracy,” he said.

Owoaje therefore implored President Buhari to use the remaining 16 months in the life of his administration to correct the noticeable shortcomings in the areas of human rights abuses.

“A good starting point is the adoption of the various reports of the Judicial Panels of inquiry on Police brutality and payment of compensation for victims, and the prosecution of indicted security personnel.

“Similarly, President Buhari must go beyond mere rhetoric and tame the rampant insecurity stalking Nigerians across the country. His government should not spare any effort to bring to book all those that have taken up arms against the state and killed innocent Nigerians.

“President Buhari must make it a point of duty to protect the rights of children in Nigeria. The staggering number of the 10.5 million out-of-school children should provoke him to rally state governments and take crucial action for the future of this country.

We urge Nigerians especially civil society groups to remain vigilant. We must continue as a people to insist on the respect of our alienable rights and employ all legitimate avenues to resist any form of chains hindering our fundamental rights.”