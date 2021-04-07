By Adewale Sanyaolu

There is no let-up on the agitation for the removal of Mr Danladi Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), as the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has joined the growing voices demanding his removal.

Umar had incurred the wrath of Nigerians when he was caught in a viral video physically assaulting a security guard, Mr Clement Sagwak, at the Banex Plaza, Abuja.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje, in a press statement titled ‘Danladi Umar is No Longer Fit For Public Office’, said the action of the CCT chairman “illustrates an unambiguous example of lawlessness, arrogant disdain for public morality and the violation of rights and dignity of a private citizen.”

He said the official statement from the CCT’s spokesman and the interview by Mr Umar “offer neither exculpation nor mitigation for what must be considered in any decent society, gross misconduct and potentially, criminal malfeasance.”

Owoaje, who described Police harassment of Sagwak and arrest of a phone repairer, Mr Peter Onyiuke, as further evidence of misuse of state power, said his position as CCT Chairman is no longer tenable.