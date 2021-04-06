By Adewale Sanyaolu

There is no let-up on the agitation for the removal of Mr. Danladi Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) as the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has joined the growing voices demanding his removal.

Umar had incurred the wrath of Nigerians when he was caught in a viral video physically assaulting a security guard, Mr Clement Sagwak at the Banex Plaza, Abuja.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a press statement titled ‘Danladi Umar is No Longer Fit For Public Office’ said the action of the CCT chairman “illustrates an unambiguous example of lawlessness, arrogant disdain for public morality and the violation of rights and dignity of a private citizen.”

According to him the official statement from the CCT’s spokesman and the interview by Mr Umar “offer neither exculpation nor mitigation for what must be considered in any decent society, gross misconduct and potentially, criminal malfeasance.”

Owoaje who described Police harassment of Sagwak and arrest of a phone repairer, Mr Peter Onyiuke as further evidence of misuse of state power said his position as CCT Chairman is no longer tenable.

“Mr Umar has clearly demonstrated an inability to uphold the high standards, in personal and public conduct, expected of judicial officers, which his office by the requirement of the law demands of others. His conduct has desecrated the office of the Chairman of CCT and has undermined public confidence in the ability of the Tribunal to hold public officials accountable for their misconduct. His position is therefore no longer tenable. He should resign his position immediately or be removed through the provisions enshrined in the Constitution lest the stench of his personal misconduct attract opprobrium to one of the hallowed pillars of governance.

“In addition, Mr Umar should be investigated for possible criminal prosecution since assault remains a criminal offence under our laws.

“The Federal Capital Territory Police Command should immediately unconditionally release Mr Peter Onyiuke, who is in their custody on the orders of Mr Umar.

“Both Messrs Onyiuke and Clement Sagwak should receive apologies for the infringement of their fundamental human rights and the officers responsible for these violations face appropriate disciplinary measures.

“This culture of impunity and arrogant disdain for the ordinary citizen and misuse of state power must stop. Enough is enough,”