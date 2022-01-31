By Adewale Sanyaolu

National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity, has called on governments, at all levels, to stem the rising number of 10,193,918 out-of-school children in Nigeria which is reported to be the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Capoon of the Ikeja chapter, Panama Deck, Osemota Okosun, raised the alarm at an awareness campaign organised to commemorate the International Day of Education in Lagos last week with the theme: ‘‘Changing Course: Transforming Education.’’

Okosun, who spoke against the backdrop of a statement credited to the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Sahara Africa with a record 10,193,918, said it is a painful statement of fact and the government should be intentional about ensuring and enforcing a compulsory free education for all.

He said that is one of the ways to enable the country’s trajectory to its immense potential.

To reverse the ugly trend, he counselled that government should criminalise and hold parents and guardians responsible for children not going to school, liaise with the non-formal sector to ensure the minimum requirement to be part of their unions is a compulsory secondary school education in the minimum.

‘‘As stated earlier, education must be a compulsory tool for all. As a matter of fact, our constitution should be amended to make it compulsory for all children to have access to a minimum of free secondary school education.

Okosun said the International Day of Education was in line with NAS strategic advocacy agenda, adding that the campaign aims to empower teachers, strength financing and provide opportunities to learn throughout life and make education meaningful to everyone.

He said the International Day of Education will be a platform to showcase the most important transformations that have to be nurtured to realise everyone’s fundamental right to education and build a more sustainable, inclusive and peaceful futures.

‘‘It will generate debate around how to strengthen education as a public endeavour and common good, how to steer the digital transformation, support teachers, safeguard the planet and unlock the potential in every person to contribute to collective well-being and our shared home,’’ he said.

According to him, education is key to charting the course towards more justice and sustainability, but it is failing millions of children, youths and adults, increasing their exposure to poverty, violence and exploitation.

‘‘The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pre-existing education crisis. Reliance on digital technology for learning has deepened exclusion and gender inequalities. Without remedial action, better support to teachers and increased financing, learning losses and school dropout will continue to rise, reversing progress towards all the sustainable development goals and depriving youths of a future of dignity and opportunity,’’ he said.