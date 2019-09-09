Linus Oota, Lafia

Eleven people have died in a ghastly road accident with several injured along Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road, witnesses report.

According to eyewitnesses, a heavily-loaded Dangote Cement truck lost control its brakes and ran into a Toyota Sharon vehicle, killing all of its 11 passengers, including the driver. The victims were crushed beyond recognition, witnesses say.

Other vehicles that also ran into the ill-fated vehicles had their passengers sustain various degrees of injuries.

The accident happened on a hill locally called “Many Have Gone.”

As at the time of filling in this report, the bodies of the deceased were still lying on the side of the road.

The victims have not been identified.

The FRSC, Army and the Police, meanwhile, have been assisting in rescue operations.

The Nasarawa State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ismaila Kugu, confirmed the accident.