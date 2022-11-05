From Abel Leonard, Lafia

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a 385-member campaign council for the reelection bid of Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Saturday in Lafia, the president said the campaign council would be at the forefront for the reelection of Governor Sule and the election of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari, who was ably represented by his chief of staff Ibrahim Gambari, stressed that his administration has been at the forefront of safety and security, revitalisation of Agriculture and diversification of the economy, provision of infrastructure, fighting corruption and others and such legacies would be sustained and improve upon by Tinubu.

President Buhari also called on the people of Nasarawa State to support all APC candidates for various positions in Nasarawa State to consolidate the achievements so far recorded.

on his part, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of APC said the Presidential candidate of the party has been tested and trusted in the areas of human capital development, and improved revenue generation and is a man of ideas.

Adamu believed that Tinubu would make the country better security-wise and make its economy the best in Africa when elected as president in 2023.

“Tinubu served as a governor of Lagos and he made its economy and the entire system working again and will replicate that in the country by the grace of God,” Adamu added.

The APC National Chairman has also called on the people to vote for Gov. Sule again to consolidate his laudable achievements in security, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development, better welfare for workers, and employment generation among others.

Adamu said that Nasarawa State is an APC state and the party would win the election in the state in 2023.

In his appreciation message, Gov. Abdullahi Sule lauded the people of the state for their support of him in the 2019 election and appealed to them to support him, the presidential candidate, and other candidates of the party in the 2023 election.

Gov. Sule also said that despite that the state government under his watch has impacted the lives of the people in various sectors, they would not be overconfident.

Sule said that apart from the 385-member council, they would also constitute another council in all the polling units and electoral wards in the state.

The governor also distributed over 30 Sharon vehicles, over 300 motorcycles, 20 wheelchairs to people living with disabilities to enable them to reach out to all the polling units to campaign for the success of the party.

Also, John Mamman, Nasarawa State APC Chairman said the party is sure of winning all elections in the state in 2023 given the achievements recorded by Gov. Sule.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the campaign council, the chairman of the campaign council Sen Abubakar Sondogi, expressed appreciation to the governor for the confidence reposed in them and promised to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming election in 2023.