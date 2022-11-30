From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa PDP candidate for governor David Ombugadu has vowed to boost the fortunes of his state if elected into office in 2023.

The candidate noted that the state lags behind others in terms of all-around development, vowing to bring his wealth of experience to turn the North Central state into a major investment hub.

The PDP candidate stated this during his campaign flag-off on Tuesday at Toto Local Government Area, urging Nasarawans to vote massively for all party candidates.

“I have great plans for this state. All I need is your support in the coming governorship election. Our dear state is lacking behind in all sectors. I will develop the 13 LGAs if I am given the opportunity. So, give me your votes in 2023 and I promise not to disappoint you,” he stated.

Speaking Earlier, Director General (DG), PDP presidential and governorship campaign council in Nasarawa, Labaran Maku, called on residents of the state to vote for credible leaders in the forthcoming general elections in order to enjoy dividends of democracy.

He highlights the untold hardship citizens of the country are facing under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government both at the national and state levels, citing the high cost of foodstuffs, high rate of unemployment, and insecurity, among others.

“We can all see how the APC government has failed us. They promised to bring a positive change to the country but instead of doing that, they brought suffering to all of us. The prices of food items in the market, the dollar exchange rate, and even the price of petrol have all skyrocketed from how they were when the PDP was in government.

“There are also issues of kidnapping, banditry and other security threats. We cannot continue like this.

“In 2023, we should vote for only credible leaders who we can hold accountable, and I can assure you that the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party are ready to serve. So, you all should give them your votes in order to ensure the speedy growth and development of our dear Nasarawa state.

“On December 8, 2022, our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will be coming to Lafia, the state capital. I am also urging every one of us who has been yearning for a better Nigeria, to come out en mass and welcome him to the state. We believe in his leadership qualities and by God’s grace, he will be our next president in 2023”

He, therefore assured that if the candidates of the PDP emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections, the party would ensure prosperity for all citizens of the country.

Also speaking, the state PDP chairman, Francis Orogu, appreciated stakeholders and residents of Toto LGA for always making it a duty to support the party during an electioneering period like this while assuring them that the promises made to the people by the party would be implemented if the party wins the election.