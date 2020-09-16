Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Bola Longe, yesterday, said that six out of 10 officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) that were attacked and kidnapped by bandits were still held by their abductors.

Longe said the police had succesfully rescued four of the FRSC personnel that were abducted.

The CP who briefed newsmen after state security council meeting in Lafia, revealed that men of the command, with effort of combined security operatives have launched an onslaughts action against the bandits.

On Monday, two officers of the FRSC were confirmed killed, while six were injured and ten others kidnapped, after gunmen attacked two buses conveying 26 officials through Nasarawa State.

Sources revealed that the convoy of the FRSC officers was headed to the Corps’ Academy in Udi, Enugu State when bandits attacked them along Udege junction situated between Adoka community, along Mararaban-Udege in Nasarawa State.

However, the Police CP yesterday said “with the combined efforts of the security agencies, particularly the police and military, we carried out an onslaught against the bandits.

“We modified the aggression and we checkmated their wicked antics and put them in panicking situation and they ran into different direction.

“On the basis of that, some of the victims of the kidnappers were able to escape and in the process, the security agencies were able to rescue four of them out of the 10 that were kidnapped . Only 6 are with the kidnappers, but we are really monitoring the situation and our personnel are advancing against the bandits and by the grace of God, we will rescue them alive in the hands of the kidnappers” the revealed.