From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A 75-year-old man has been arrested by the Nasarawa State Police Command for the alleged rape of his 4-year-old niece.

Police spokesman DSP Ramhan Nansel made the disclosure in a press release made available to Daily Sun on Sunday, saying the police operatives were attached to Obi Division, Nasarawa State.

“We have arrested one Isa Nana Okpoku, ‘M’, 75 yrs of Daddare Development Area, Obi LGA, for raping his 4yrs old Niece; this was consequent upon a report that was lodged at the Divisional Police Headquarters on Saturday, 10/12/2022 at about 0800hrs,” the statement read.

According to the spokesman, a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his niece are both residents in the same house thus, he lured the victim into his room and willfully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. The victim was, however, rushed to the hospital for medical examination where the Doctor confirmed the hymen is broken.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed Baba, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the offence; upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.