From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal High Court in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, has adjourned the case of railway vandals involving a former Senior Special Assistant to the governor, Yusu Musa (Yusuf Mada)

The court adjourned the case after counsel to one of the defendants said his client was not in court due to an accident.

Announcing the judgement on Wednesday, Justice Nehezina Afolabi, who said the case is adjourned to December, urging all parties to be present while warning all the defendants to be in court on the said date as she would not hesitate to revoke the bail of any one who did not appear.

Speaking after the adjournment, the Nasarawa police command prosecutor, Barrister, Obafemi Alade Tijani who said the case has been lingering for a long time and today the case was stalled as a result of the non-appearance of one of the defendants.

“Why it is like that is because we charged them together because the case has a chain they were about 20, but two have pleaded guilty and have been convicted appropriately.”

He further said the police are ready for the trials and all their witnesses are ready to testify before the court while adding that the court had given a directive that all parties involved in the case must be in court on the next adjourned date.