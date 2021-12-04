From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Nasarawa State has responded to the Statement quoted in some sections of the news media credited to the Nasarawa State PDP Chairman; Francis Orogu.

Recall that The state PDP Chairman had said governor Abdullahi Sule has not and still not doing anything in the state to criticise him during the visit of the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar delegations to consult for presidential aspiration.

Also Recall that Hon. Muhammed Kassim Muhammed, Senior special Assistant to governor Abdullahi Sule on Government House Affairs had reacted to the statement earlier saying the PDP Chairman does not have the moral justification to call the governor incompetent.

The All Progressive Congress APC responded on Friday through a statement signed by the state APC Publicity Secretary Mr. Otaru Douglas saying ordinarily, Nasarawa State APC would have overlooked the spurious claims and political infamy of the “suppossed lone ranging Chairman of an almost none existent party” but given the latent effect on the hard earned image of the Governor and the party as well as the public misrepresentation of the issues raised, it becomes expedient to reply to his ignominy. The statement said.

The APC further said Orogu’s claims that Gov Abdullahi A Sule’s APC led Administration has achieved nothing in two years is incorrect, most despicable, unrighteous, and tantamount to a child denying the biological roles of his parent in his existential earthly journey.

“To us as a party, it is totally unacceptable and considered politically sacrilegious given the very modest efforts the party under His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi A Sule is putting in place to ensure the state is fixed on the part of social, political and economic prosperity.”

The APC however, described governance as no longer business as usual, adding that Gov. Sule’s agenda setting, targets driven and cost effective approach of governance is one of the result oriented models that could be applied anywhere in the world.

“For the records, we want to remind Orogu that the peace and security he enjoys in the State is an achievement, Gov Sule’s modest efforts aimed at recapitalization of the state through establishment of state owned revenue generating agencies and enterprises is also a rare fit of competency.” it stated

The statement further said governor Sule is committed to attracting investments from multinationals and the industrialization drive through Social, economic capital and Infrastructural upgrade, expansion, reformation of the educational sector is a pointer to Sule’s drive in liberating the people of the state from both mental and economic poverty.

“The Rural integration projects, urban renewal projects and road constructions are all visible for even the blind to see except Orogu whose only stock in trade is peddling falsehood.”

“The health sector has also witnessed tremendous growth through the expansion of primary healthcare facilities, building and equipping of the state of the art ultramodern hospitals and establishment of teaching hospitals in our tertiary institutions.”

“Neighborhood markets are under construction across the three Senatorial Districts of the state not to talk about the state of the art ultramodern bus terminals being constructed in karu and Lafia simultaneously.”

The statement further said the energy sector of the state is receiving a total overhaul with Akruba power station completed and ready for use as well as street lightings even along Orogu’s house, while the housing and real estate sector has witnessed a bolster as the peninsula estate is ongoing while the Karu smart city project is about commencing.

“Salaries, pension and gratuities are now regularly paid as and when due and many more.”

The party reminded the APC chairman of presiding over a corrupt assembly that rendered the state impoverished and under developed, adding that the state is at lost as to his source of courage and moral standing as a man of unclean records who has succeeded in destroying his own political party, pontificating as a saint, calling Sule’s appointees as corrupt.

