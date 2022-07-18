From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa Monarch, Sangarin kwandere, his Highness Alhaji Ahmadu Al-Makura has endorsed the governorship candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP Mai Doya as a better governorship candidate for Nasarawa state come 2023 general election.

The Nasarawa Monarch who is the Elder brother of Tanko Al-makura, former governor of Nasarawa state and a present senator disclosed this during the Kanuri Festival organised by the Kanuri Development Association of Nigeria, Nasarawa chapter held at Dunama Primaty School, Lafia while representing the Emir of Lafia, his royal highness justice Sidi Bage.

The Emir of Kwandere who described his highness as a honourable man who has the people interest at heart. Adding that it was during this regime that Lafia started experiencing development, youth gained employment, appealing to the people to give their support to Mai Doya

“Give your support to Mai Doya, he is a man of integrity capable of bringing development to the state.” He appealed

He further appreciated the organizers of the occasion, while calling on the people of Nasarawa state to stay peaceful with one another and if there is any suspicious act they should not hesitate to report to the security.

It would be recall that the kanuri festival is the first of its kind and was organised by the Kanuri Development Association of Nigeria to showcase their cultural Heritage.

Daily Sun reports that top government functionaries were present at the event including representatives of all the governorship candidates of various political parties in the state.