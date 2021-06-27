From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) has a new executive council that will pilot its affairs for the next two years.

Members of the new executive council emerged at the branch Biennial Convention held at Nurses House stadium junction Saturday, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Their election followed the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing executives after exhausting their two years in office.

The well-attended convention, which had Dr Chika Ose-Agbo elected Chairman, Mr Osori Ibrahim Dan Asabe, Vice-Chairman, and Mr Louis Anzige M as the Secretary. Mrs Mercy Envoh Ewongulu emerged as Financial Secretary, Miss Gladys Bulus as Asst Secretary, Mr Onwuka Orji-Mba Benjamin as Public Relations Officer and Mr Simon Inalegu emerged as Auditor General.

Also elected was Ms Jocelyn Lurex Nwalozie as Treasurer after her co-option by the Exco and acceptance by the general assembly. Edwin Philip and Mrs Bilkisu Adamu emerged as Ex-Officio 1 and 2, respectively.

Speaking earlier whilst confirming to the general public the new election of the new executive, the patron of the ANA Nasarawa chapter, Prof Idris OO Amali, explained that it is a dream come true.

‘If one must succeed in life, he should not go with the crowd so that he will not crash land; rather he should go with few that will carry the vision and mission of the association,’ he said

He charged the present leadership to uphold the spirit of transparency as it is the only way that they would have dignity towards ensuring the progress of the association in the state

Prof Amali pledged two hundred thousand naira to the association to serve as his own contribution towards supporting the new executive to pilot the affairs of the association.

During the programme, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajia Fatu, who was ably represented by the Deputy Director of Schools, Malam Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, who appreciated the association for inviting the ministry, said the ministry was ready to liaise with ANA to make their literary work available for students consumption.

He also appreciated the outgoing executives while calling on the incoming executives to emulate the old ones towards ensuring resolving any crisis when the need arises. He said.

Following the commencement of the election, they were accusations and counter-accusations of alleged plans to rig the elections by some members of the association but a congregational decision was taken that made members agreed to vote for their preferred candidates.

Despite this, peace has continued to elude the association as the election that produced the present elected executives was the best since the inception of ANA in the state.

Also speaking, the chairman-elect Dr Chika Ose-Agbo disclosed that efforts will be made to ensure she brings all the aggrieved members of the association together stressing the need to create an impact during his time as chairman.

Dr Chile also said she will do everything within her power to ensure she takes the association to greater heights while appreciating all the member of the association for finding her worthy to serve them at the level saying she will not disappoint them.

Daily Sun contacted the former chairman who did not attend the convention, who said: ‘Because I work with INEC and I am in the Makurdi office. So I had informed the planning committee that I had some important engagements at the office, hence will not be able to make it to the convention.’

