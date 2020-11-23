Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security agencies to end the cycle of killings across the country. He spoke against the backdrop of the killing of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philip Shekwo, yesterday.

Similarly, the APC has given a matching order to the police to urgently fish out the killers of party’s Nasarawa State chairman, Philip Shekwo, reportedly abducted from his residence in Lafia on Saturday night and found dead yesterday. APC in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, described the killing of the party’s state boss as a dark day for the ruling party’s family.

While condoling with the governor and people of the state, the party ordered thorough investigation into the incident to urgently fish out the sponsors and perpetrators.

“We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security service to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil, heinous and barbaric crime and made to face the full weight of the law,” APC said.