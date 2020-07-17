The executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ancho ward, Akwanga Local Government area of Nasarawa State have suspended the APC Chairman in the area, Mr Micha Magaji, over alleged corruption and anti-party activities.

The suspension was contained in a letter signed by Mr Ibrahim Mamuku, the party’s Vice-Chairman in the ward and 17 others, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspended chairman was alleged to be disloyal to the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration and other stakeholders.

Magaji was also alleged to have embezzled the funds meant for office rent for three years and also diverted office furniture and equipment to his personal use.

According to the party executives, the suspension is to pave way for proper investigation of the offences leveled against the suspended chairman, for prompt action.

The suspension letter, copies of which were also sent to the zonal and state officials of the party, stated that the officials were awaiting necessary action in order to strengthen the party for victory in future elections.

However, when contacted, Magaji denied all the allegations leveled against him, insisting that he had never, at any time, engaged in anti-party activities.

The suspended chairman said that he had reported the matter to party stakeholders in the council area, adding that they were in the process of addressing it. (NAN)