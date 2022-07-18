From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Hon Abdulaziz SK Danladi, member representing Keffi East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has officially resigned from All Progressive Congress ( APC) in the state.

Speaker of the house, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, made the disclosure while reading Hon Abdulaziz resignation letter during the House sitting on Monday in Lafia.

The speaker said that based on the letter, Abdulaziz has joined Action Alliance ( AA).

” This is a letter from Hon Abdulaziz SK Danladi, member representing Keffi East Constituency informing the House on his resignation from APC.

” The letter read as thus : Notice of Change of Party. I wish to formally inform the House of my resignation from All Progressives Congress ( APC).

” This is due to internal party issues which the party is yet to resolve.

” I therefore resigned from APC and join Action Alliance ( AA),” he said.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that Hon. Abdulaziz SK Danladi had resigned from the All Progressive Congress APC as a result of alleged change of delegate list and other internal crisis within the state APC during the primaries and has since joined Action Alliance AA political party to contest for state House of Assembly in keffi East Constituency.