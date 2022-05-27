From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Crisis is brewing in the Nasarawa state chapter of the APC over the ongoing Primaries of the party as hours after the Governorship Primaries, the entire delegates list of the party has been changed.

The change of the delegates list may affect the Governor’s nomination if challenge in court, because the same delegates who voted for the Governor are not same that will vote for house of assembly , house of Representatives and the Senate.

The change is allegedly on the directive of the national chairman of the party Senator Abdullahi Adamu who is bent on planting all state house of assembly seats, House of Representatives and the Senate from the state.

The intention our correspondent gathered is to take over all the structures of the party from the incumbent Governor in 2027 when he will be completing his second tenure to allow him install a Governor and maintain the structures.

The development may led to breakdown of law and order in the state this morning if urgent steps are not taking as 98% of the state assembly aspirants have withdrawn from the race in protest with a vow that the exercise will not hold unless the legitimately elected delegates are restored to participate.

The change of delegates list according to sources is to favour Barr Danladi Evunlanza against incumbent Senator Godiya Akwashiki in the Nasarawa north Senatorial district, and Arch Shehu Tukur in the Nasarawa West Senatorial district against Hon Ahmed Wadada, Barr Labaran Magaji.

The same change is not in favour of the member representing Keana, Awe, Doma federal lawmaker Hon Hassan Nalaraba as well as the second term term member representing Lafia/Obi federal constituency Hon Abubakar Sarki Dahiru who is seeking a 3rd term.

Our Correspondent also gathered that the party risk disqualification of all it’s candidates because INEC has warn on the consequences of changing delegates lists it’s recognized mid into the election.

INEC had told the party that the new delegates list flying around is not recognized by them and if allowed to participate in the selection of candidates will affect the candidates of the party and may likely be nullified like the case of Zamfara and Rivers State.

This development may pave way for the court to declare all PDP candidates dully elected including the Governorship seat on account that the APC do not have valid delegates.

Alot of house of assembly aspirants from Doma, Obi, Awe, Keana, Lafia , Nasarawa Eggon have withdrawn from the race scheduled this morning on account of change of delegates list.

There is serious tension in the state as various aspirants are threatening to dump the party if the new delegates list is allowed to be used.

Speaking to Journalists at the party secretariat, Chairman of the APC in the state Dr John Maaman said he is disappointed in the national Secretariat of the party, adding that the state will not “tolerate this unwarranted doctoring of the official delegates list sent to the national Secretariat “

“We consider this undemocratic and that is capable of breeding disaffection, tension and disunity in the party, therefore the party will kit accept any list outside of Congress of the party conducted in the state.

“The national Secretariat therefore in the interest of peace, unity, harmony and progress of the party ensure that the wishes of our law abiding and loyal party members are respected” he said