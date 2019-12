No fewer than 1,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other political parties have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wakama ward of Nasarawa State.

The defectors included former elected councillors as well as PDP ward chairmen and secretaries.

Receiving the defectors at a formal ceremony at Wakama, yesterday, the state APC treasurer, Mr. Mohammed Aya, said the party was encouraged with their decision to join the ruling party.

The treasurer, who represented Mr. Philip Shakwo, the state chairman, assured the new comers that they have equal rights and privileges like the old members.

He, therefore, assured that the government would site projects that would impact on the lives of the people of the community to justify the action of the defectors.

Similarly, Mr. Silas Agara, immediate past deputy governor, said now that the people of the community decided to join the party in government, more development would come to the area.

He noted that it was only government that was capable of bringing development hence the need for them to join the government if they were in politics for development.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Bala John, said they decided to join APC due to the developmental stride at both state and national levels.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for constructing road in the community.

“Wakama community is the only community in the state that the federal government is currently constructing over six kilometres of road.

He, therefore, pledged their unalloyed support to the APC government at all levels and appealed to them to site more development projects in the area.