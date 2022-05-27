From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa APC has rejected the delegate list of Nasarawa state sent by the National Secretariat for alleged doctored, change of delegates names.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the state party chairman John Mamman at the party secretariat, Shandam Road Lafia, saying the party in Nasarawa State is saddened by the discovery that the official and authentic list of delegates sent to the National Secretariat for the party’s primaries was completely changed or doctored in a number of Local Government areas of the state.

“We are also saddened that the National Secretariat has truncated the conduct of the primaries by directing the Congress Committee to stop the primaries midway. We find this inexplicable.” It added.

“In the light of the above unfortunate development, the APC Nasarawa State wish to hereby state its position as follows:That we will not tolerate this unwarranted doctoring of the official delegates list sent to the National Secretariat.”

“We consider this as undemocratic, and that it is capable of breeding disaffection, tension and disunity in the party.”

He further said the party will not accept any list outside of congresses conducted in the state, while urging the national Secretariat in the interest of peace, unity, harmony and progress of the party to ensure that the wishes of the law abiding and loyal party members are respected.

Meanwhile a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Nasil Zakari has condemned the Nasarawa state chapter of the all Progressive Congress for accusing the National Secretariat of the party of changing the delegates list for the state and National assembly primaries in Nasarawa state.

In an interview with Daily Sun via a telephone conversation on Friday, condemned the statement by the state APC chairman, John Mamman.

The Chieftain explained that the act by the state chairman was capable of bringing disunity among stakeholders in the state who are working in one accord.

He said the National Chairman of our great party Distinguished Senator. Abdullahi Adamu is a true democrat who believes that power belongs to the people and can only allow the people to choose their leaders according to their conscience.

He advised the state chairman to concentrate on winning the 2023 general election than accusing the National Secretariat of changing the list of delegates.

Nasir went further to ask the state party Chairman to provide evidence that congresses were held to nominate the said delegates as directed by the National Secretariat.

The chieftain also accused the state chapter of drawing up the list of delegates with serving state assembly members, without any input from other party faithfuls who bought forms to contest for various elective positions.

Zakari called on the state Chairman to issue an unreserved apology to the National Secretariat with immediate effect.

Another APC stakeholder who spoke to Daily Sun, Isa Abubakar Iman who stressed that they where surprised at the outburst of the APC party Chairman John Mamman saying “how do they arrived at the acclaimed delegate list submitted to the national Secretariat”

He added that no congresses where held, alleging that the party leadership only submitted names of family members, friends and associates.

“I want to advised that the party should adopt direct primaries where party stakeholders will elect their representative “