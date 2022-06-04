From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa west Senatorial district aspirants, Labaran Magaji popularly called Matawale has denied allegations by other aspirant of harboring thugs in respect to the zones senatorial primary election.

Magaji spoke on Friday, at Minky Hotels Keffi in a press statement send to Daily Sun through his Director, General, Matawale Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Yusuf Loko who stressed that the organization received with shock the report making viral that the vigilantes officers mounting security surveillance on delegates and supporters camped and waiting for official commencement of Nasarawa West Senatorial Primary election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were arrested and being level as political thugs.

Alhaji Yusuf further said the raid by the joint operation comprising Nigerian Army and Police force were mainly coordinated by Arc. Shehu Tukur Campaign Organization to stop Barr. Labaran Shuaibu Magaji from running the senate seat.

The DG said “in presence of delegates and supporters noted with regret that their opponents after several attempts to manipulate the Senatorial primary election woefully fail and now resort to blackmail and illegal arrest of their members.” He added.

On alleged thuggery activities and parade of weapons, When has Arc. Shehu Tukur Campaign Organization turn security agents?. Why are they now the ones doing the security job and why are they rushing to tell the onesided story without security report explaining all that took place during the raid. The statement said.

The DG caution security agents working for Arc. Shehu Tukur to come out and tell the world that those arrested were vigilantes officers safeguarding the delegates and supporters of Barr. Labaran Shuaibu Magaji at their various hotels in Keffi.

“We are not denying the facts that those arrested in the hotels earlier today were not our members, rather law abiding vigilantes officers deployed to man security on our people against attacks as witness in the previous days”.

“Some of our patriotic youths and Media Volunteers were also arrested, a certified legal officer who doubles as Deputy Director Legal in the council, Barr. Umar Gali was among those fetched today. What are they saying?.”

“In the face of threat and intimidation, the APC is yet to conduct primary election into the Nasarawa West Senatorial District to produced flag-bearer inline with electoral act as amended”.

“We wish to stay categorically that our boss and senatorial aspirant to beat, Barr. Labaran Shuaibu Magaji is still in race and with his delegates across five 5 LGAs that made up Nasarawa Senatorial District Intact.”

According to him, efforts are ongoing to get those in detention released while advising the blackmailers to focus on how to win election using authentic delegates and not the controversial doctored list at their disposal.