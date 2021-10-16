From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected John Mamman as the new chairman of the party during its congress through consensus.

Disclosing this during the congress election on Saturday in Lafia, the chairman of the state congress Abdullahi Garba-Abbas, appreciated all the stakeholders for resolving issues with other aspirants.

Abdullahi also said the decision of the stakeholders had made their job to conduct congress election in the state easy while commending them for their political maturity and understanding.

The chairman further listed the names of all the newly elected officials in the state base on consensus while he said the committee is in the state for the third time, after conducting wards and local government congresses.

He also inaugurated local government officials of the party from the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state as part of the mandate of the committee.

Also speaking, Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed gratitude to all the national and state house of Assembly members and other stakeholders of the party for their cooperation and support.

The governor explained that the consensus was made possible due to the support by the stakeholders.

He tasked the new officials to quickly settle down to work so as to complement the peace and developmental efforts of the state government.

The governor also promised to continue to provide more infrastructural development as well as better welfare to the people of the state in line with the policy of his administration.

He congratulated the newly elected officials and wished them a successful tenure.

John Mamman, who spoke on behalf of the new officials, expressed gratitude to the party stakeholders and members for the confidence giving to them and promised not to disappoint.

He further explained that the new leadership of the party would work hard to ensure the victory of the party in all future elections in the state.

The Nasarawa State APC chairman congratulated all the candidates of the party for their well-deserved victories in the October 6 LG election in the state.

The APC chairmen said the victory of the party in all the 13 LGAs and 174 electoral wards was a result of the records of achievements by the governor and other elected officials of the party.

John Mamman was the past Caretaker Committee Chairman and was elected alongside 35 other officials through consensus by delegates and stakeholders of the party in the state.

