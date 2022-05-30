From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A philanthropist and businessman, Mr Mathew Ombugaku, has emerged as the governorship flag bearer of the All progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nasarawa State for the 2023 governorship election to wrestle power with Governor Sule of the APC and David Ombugadu of the PDP.

Ombugaku”s emergence followed an endorsement by stakeholders of the party at a congress in Lafia the state capital on Sunday.

The chairman of APGA in Nasarawa State, Mr Adams Gwamna, said that despite the defection of Labaran Maku to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) recently, the party still remain strong and hopefull to be successful in the forth coming general elections in 2023.

The Nasarawa APGA gubernatorial candidate further expressed belief that voters would no longer vote for party but for credible candidates in the 2023 general elections.